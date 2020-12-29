Morant is slated to undergo an MRI on Tuesday after initial X-rays on the left ankle injury he suffered in Monday's game against the Nets returned negative, Drew Hill of The Daily Memphian reports.

Though Morant's diagnosis of an ankle sprain is encouraging after he needed to be wheeled off the court Monday, the MRI will ultimately provide a clearer picture on the extent of his injury. Even if the MRI confirms that Morant avoided structural damage to the ankle, he could still dealing with a Grade 2 or 3 sprain, which would likely spell a multi-week or even a multi-month absence. Assuming Morant misses time, Tyus Jones and Desmond Bane should absorb most of the minutes at point guard in the short term, with De'Anthony Melton factoring into the mix once he clears the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Expect another update on Morant to arrive Tuesday once the results of his MRI are read.