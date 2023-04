Taylor Jenkins said that X-rays on Morant's injured right hand came back negative, but there will be more evaluations over the coming days, Chris Herrington of The Daily Memphian reports.

Jenkins added that Morant, who was unable to return to Sunday's Game 1 loss to the Lakers, is in "some pain," but the extent of his injury is currently unclear. If he needs to miss Game 2 on Wednesday, Tyus Jones would get all the run he could handle in a starting role. Stay tuned.