Gilyard signed a two-way contract with the Grizzlies on Saturday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Gilyard will take the two-way spot of Kenneth Lofton, who was handed a four-year deal with the Grizzlies, after spending his season with the Grizzlies G League affiliate Memphis Hustle. In 31 regular season appearances with the Hustle, Gilyard averaged 8.3 points, 9.7 assists and 1.9 steals over 30.4 minutes and should fill the No. 3 point guard spot vacated by the release of Kennedy Chandler.