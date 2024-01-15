Gilyard isn't starting Monday against the Warriors, Drew Hill of The Daily Memphian reports.

Gilyard started in Saturday's loss to the Knicks, but he'll retreat to the bench with Ziaire Williams taking on a starting role Monday, while Luke Kennard shifts down to point guard. Gilyard has averaged 2.5 points and 7.5 assists in 26.0 minutes per game over his last two appearances.