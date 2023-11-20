Gilyard isn't starting Sunday's game against Boston, Sean Grande of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Gilyard started the last four games and averaged 8.0 points, 3.3 assists and 8.0 rebounds in 22.8 minutes per game. However, his minutes decreased in each of those matchups, and he'll now head to the bench. Santi Aldama will take his place in the starting lineup against the Celtics.