Gilyard recorded 12 points (4-9 FG, 4-6 3Pt), one rebound, seven assists and one steal over 34 minutes during Monday's 116-97 loss to the Thunder.

Gilyard started for the first time since Nov. 26 and delivered a strong performance given how outmatched the Grizzlies looked in a 19-point loss to a superior team such as Oklahoma City. Expect Gilyard to return to the bench since Ja Morant (suspension) is eligible to return Tuesday against the Pelicans.