Gilyard recorded 13 points (5-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt), two rebounds, six assists and two steals across 36 minutes during Sunday's 131-91 loss to Boston.

Gilyard drew his second straight start for the injury-depleted Grizzlies and delivered another strong performance. Over the last two games, Gilyard has totaled 29 points (10-19 FG), 11 assists, four rebounds, four steals and one block while averaging 34.0 minutes per game. If he's able to maintain this type of role, Gilyard should be on fantasy radars, especially in deeper leagues.