Gilyard is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Knicks.

Desmond Bane (ankle) has joined Memphis' rapidly growing injury report. Gilyard is likely going to see a healthy workload Saturday, but he hasn't fared well in eight starts this season. In those games, Gilyard averaged 6.9 points, 3.8 assists, 1.8 rebounds and 2.0 three-pointers on 42.2 percent shooting from the field.