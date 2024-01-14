Gilyard is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Knicks.
Desmond Bane (ankle) has joined Memphis' rapidly growing injury report. Gilyard is likely going to see a healthy workload Saturday, but he hasn't fared well in eight starts this season. In those games, Gilyard averaged 6.9 points, 3.8 assists, 1.8 rebounds and 2.0 three-pointers on 42.2 percent shooting from the field.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Jacob Gilyard: Moves to second unit•
-
Grizzlies' Jacob Gilyard: Sniffs double-double as starter•
-
Grizzlies' Jacob Gilyard: Running with starters•
-
Grizzlies' Jacob Gilyard: Slides back to bench•
-
Grizzlies' Jacob Gilyard: Back with first unit•
-
Grizzlies' Jacob Gilyard: Retreats to bench•