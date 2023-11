Gilyard will start at point guard in Friday's matchup with the Jazz, Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

With Ziaire Williams (hip) sidelined, the Grizzlies will go with a smaller lineup featuring the 5-foot-9 Gilyard in the backcourt alongside Marcus Smart. The second-year player will be making the first start of his NBA career. The 25-year-old is averaging 1.8 points and 3.0 assists across 11.8 minutes in five games this season.