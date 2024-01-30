Gilyard ended Monday's 103-94 loss to the Kings with three points (1-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt), two rebounds, five assists and one steal over 16 minutes.

Despite the fact the Grizzlies were without several key pieces, Gilyard still struggled to have any sort of tangible impact. He has scored double-digits only three times all season, with his only upside being in the assists department. Other than being a speculative stream option, managers are likely to find a more reliable option on most waiver wires.