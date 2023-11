Gilyard amassed 14 points (5-10 FG, 4-9 3Pt), four rebounds, eight assists and one steal in 34 minutes during Friday's 127-121 loss to the Jazz.

Gilyard took advantage in his first career-start by tallying career-highs across the board. The Grizzlies opted to go small and it paid off for the second-year guard who tied for a team-high in assists. It remains to be seen if he will continue to get more opportunities going forward.