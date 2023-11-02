Gilyard produced three points (1-2 FG, 1-2 3Pt), three rebounds, six assists and one steal across 20 minutes during Wednesday's 133-109 loss to the Jazz.

Gilyard played a total of one minute over the Grizzlies' first four games of the season, but he saw an uptick in playing time during Wednesday's blowout loss with Derrick Rose (knee) sidelined. Rose is slated to miss at least a week, so Gilyard could continue to see some minutes in the near future. However, the 25-year-old doesn't have much streaming appeal outside of deep leagues.