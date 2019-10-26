Crowder ended with 13 points (5-13 FG, 3-10 3Pt), nine rebounds and three assists in 31 minutes during Friday's 110-102 loss to Chicago.

Crowder has likely cemented himself as the starting small forward after a solid performance Friday. He provides the young Grizzlies core with veteran leadership both on and off the floor. Kyle Anderson could work his way into the discussion as the starter but as of now, it appears as though it is Crowder's job to lose. He doesn't have a very high ceiling but could be streamed in as a cheap source of three's and steals.