Crowder will start Wednesday's game against the Knicks.

Crowder will be re-inserted into the rotation in his usual starting role in his return from a two-game absence due to a knee issue. ON the year, he's averaging 9.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.8 threes and 1.0 steal in 29.5 minutes per contest.

