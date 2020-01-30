Grizzlies' Jae Crowder: Back in starting five
Crowder will start Wednesday's game against the Knicks.
Crowder will be re-inserted into the rotation in his usual starting role in his return from a two-game absence due to a knee issue. ON the year, he's averaging 9.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.8 threes and 1.0 steal in 29.5 minutes per contest.
