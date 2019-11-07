Grizzlies' Jae Crowder: Cleared to play Wednesday
Crowder (back) is available for Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves.
Crowder was listed as probable due to the back soreness, so it's not a major surprise to see he'll be suiting up Wednesday. The veteran forward is averaging 8.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 30.3 minutes through six games this season.
