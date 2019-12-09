Grizzlies' Jae Crowder: Deemed questionable Monday
Crowder is listed as questionable for Monday's contest against Golden State due to a illness.
Crowder was a late addition to the injury report ahead of Monday's matchup. The Marquette product likely caught the bug sometime after Memphis' most recent contest against Utah on Saturday. If Crowder is unavailable Monday, Solomon Hill and Marko Guduric will presumably see increased roles.
