Crowder supplied 15 points (5-11 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds and four assists in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 114-95 loss to the Warriors.

Crowder logged his second double-double in the last three games while hauling in a season high rebounding total. He has also handed out at least four dimes six times through 14 appearances, with his assist average (3.0) representing a sizable increase compared to his previous best mark (2.2 in 2016-17).