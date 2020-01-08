Grizzlies' Jae Crowder: Efficient night in win
Crowder had 14 points (4-6 FG, 1-2 3PT, 5-5 FT), eight rebounds, five steals and three assists in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 119-112 win over Minnesota.
Crowder can't be relied to score with any sort of consistency on a nightly basis -- he has posted 27-point, three-point and 14-point performances in his last three contests. He has the ability to fill the stat sheet on a regular basis, however, and that gives him a decent floor even if he can't score much.
