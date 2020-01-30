Grizzlies' Jae Crowder: Ejected Wednesday
Crowder was ejected from Wednesday's game against the Knicks after getting into an altercation with Elfrid Payton, Chris Iseman of The Bergen Record reports.
With the clock running down in the fourth quarter, Payton committed a hard foul on Crowder, who then escalated the incident into a confrontation. He finished with 18 points (4-6 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 6-7 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and one steal in 29 minutes of run prior to exiting. Barring any further punishment, Crowder should be ready to play Friday against the Pelicans.
