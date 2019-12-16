Grizzlies' Jae Crowder: Expected to play Monday
Crowder (ankle) is expected to play Monday after going through a successful shootaround according to coach Taylor Jenkins, Rob Fischer of Fox Sports Southeast reports.
Crowder's ankle apparently feels much better as he was able to go through a solid shootaround in preparation for Monday's game against the Heat. Barring any setbacks in the leadup to tipoff, Crowder should return to his usual spot in the starting five, a position in which he's averaged 10.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.1 threes in 31.1 minutes per game this year.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...