Crowder (ankle) is expected to play Monday after going through a successful shootaround according to coach Taylor Jenkins, Rob Fischer of Fox Sports Southeast reports.

Crowder's ankle apparently feels much better as he was able to go through a solid shootaround in preparation for Monday's game against the Heat. Barring any setbacks in the leadup to tipoff, Crowder should return to his usual spot in the starting five, a position in which he's averaged 10.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.1 threes in 31.1 minutes per game this year.