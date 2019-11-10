Grizzlies' Jae Crowder: Fills it up in Saturday's loss
Crowder had 18 points (6-12 Fg, 4-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, four assists, three steals, and two blocks in 31 minutes during Saturday's 138-122 loss to Dallas.
Crowder had a terrific all-around game Saturday, continuing his strong start to the season. Despite shooting just 37 percent from the floor, Crowder is putting up top-80 numbers in 9-category leagues. Given the Grizzlies are likely to fall out of playoff contention at some point and the assumed development of their youth, this would appear to be Crowder's fantasy ceiling. He is fine to roster right now but could fall away at any point.
Grizzlies' Jae Crowder: Cleared to play Wednesday•
Grizzlies' Jae Crowder: Probable with back soreness•
Grizzlies' Jae Crowder: Hits first career game-winning shot•
Grizzlies' Jae Crowder: Almost double-doubles Friday•
Grizzlies' Jae Crowder: Off injury report•
Grizzlies' Jae Crowder: Resting Wednesday•
