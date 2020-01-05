Crowder had 27 points (9-17 FG, 6-11 3PT, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists, three steals and three blocks in 31 minutes during Saturday's 140-114 win at the Clippers.

Crowder filled the stat sheet admirably, pacing the Grizzlies in points and steals while ranking second in rebounds, assists and blocks in this contest. This is just the third time he cracks the 20-point plateau this season and his scoring figures have been extremely inconsistent of late, but he will try to build from this performance Sunday on the road at Phoenix.