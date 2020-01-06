Grizzlies' Jae Crowder: Follows up big outing with dud
Crowder turned in three points (1-4 FG, 1-4 3Pt), five rebounds and two assists in 25 minutes Sunday in the Grizzlies' 121-114 loss to the Suns.
After erupting for 27 points, eight rebounds, seven assists, three steals and three blocks in Saturday's win over the Clippers, Crowder couldn't have turned in a more polar opposite of a performance in the second half of the back-to-back set. Crowder's inconsistent stat lines have made him difficult to rely on over extended stretches this season, so he's best utilized as a streaming option in most 12-team leagues until his production becomes less variable.
