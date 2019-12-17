Grizzlies' Jae Crowder: Good to go
Crowder (ankle) has been cleared to play Monday night against the Heat.
As expected, Crowder has received the green light to take the court Monday after missing Saturday's game due to an ankle injury. He's averaging 10.4 points and seven rebounds over his last seven matchups.
