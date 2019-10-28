Crowder supplied six points (2-6 FG, 2-5 3Pt), seven rebounds, five assists, two blocks and one steal in 38 minutes Sunday in the Grizzlies' 134-133 overtime win over the Nets.

Crowder played the hero in the Grizzlies' first victory of the season, drilling a three-pointer as the clock expired in overtime for what was the first game-winning shot of his eight-year career. The veteran appears to have a fairly secure role as the Grizzlies' starting small forward, as he's cleared 30 minutes in each of Memphis' three contests to date.