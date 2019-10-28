Grizzlies' Jae Crowder: Hits first career game-winning shot
Crowder supplied six points (2-6 FG, 2-5 3Pt), seven rebounds, five assists, two blocks and one steal in 38 minutes Sunday in the Grizzlies' 134-133 overtime win over the Nets.
Crowder played the hero in the Grizzlies' first victory of the season, drilling a three-pointer as the clock expired in overtime for what was the first game-winning shot of his eight-year career. The veteran appears to have a fairly secure role as the Grizzlies' starting small forward, as he's cleared 30 minutes in each of Memphis' three contests to date.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...