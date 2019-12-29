Grizzlies' Jae Crowder: Minimal production in loss
Crowder amassed just four points, six rebounds and two assists in 27 minutes during Saturday's 119-110 loss to Denver.
Crowder continues to play badly for the Grizzlies despite remaining in the starting lineup. Over his last seven games, Crowder is averaging just 7.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 0.4 steals, all while shooting under 30 percent from the field. The Grizzlies need to find more minutes for their bench guys and perhaps Crowder is the man to take the fall. He is not a 12 or 14-team option at this point and could trend down even more if the coaching staff finally realizes their bench is the future.
More News
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.