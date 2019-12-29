Crowder amassed just four points, six rebounds and two assists in 27 minutes during Saturday's 119-110 loss to Denver.

Crowder continues to play badly for the Grizzlies despite remaining in the starting lineup. Over his last seven games, Crowder is averaging just 7.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 0.4 steals, all while shooting under 30 percent from the field. The Grizzlies need to find more minutes for their bench guys and perhaps Crowder is the man to take the fall. He is not a 12 or 14-team option at this point and could trend down even more if the coaching staff finally realizes their bench is the future.