Grizzlies' Jae Crowder: Out as expected
Crowder (knee) is officially inactive for Sunday's game against the Suns.
The veteran forward was considered doubtful with right knee soreness, so it's no surprise he won't be suiting up Sunday. Kyle Anderson and Solomon Hill are likely to see increased minutes in Crowder's absence.
