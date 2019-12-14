Grizzlies' Jae Crowder: Out Saturday
Crowder (ankle) won't play Saturday against the Wizards, Anthony Sain of Sports Illustrated reports.
Left ankle soreness will force Crowder to miss his first game of the season. Kyle Anderson will start in his place.
