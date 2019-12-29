Grizzlies' Jae Crowder: Out Sunday
Crowder is out for Sunday's game due to left ankle soreness.
The veteran forward will miss the second game of a back-to-back Sunday, his second absence this season. With Crowder out versus the Hornets, Marko Gudric and Dillion Brooks may see increased run.
