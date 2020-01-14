Grizzlies' Jae Crowder: Out Tuesday
Crowder (hip) will not play Tuesday against the Rockets, Rob Fischer of Fox Sports Southeast reports.
Crowder was able to go through shootaround, but he'll ultimately be held out as the team plays it safe with his sore right hip. Kyle Anderson will enter the starting lineup in Crowder's place.
