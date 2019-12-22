Grizzlies' Jae Crowder: Posts double-double in win
Crowder had 17 points (6-11 FG, 2-6 3PT, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds and five assists in 31 minutes during Saturday's 119-115 win over the Kings.
Crowder shot 29.4 percent from the field in his previous three games before Saturday night, but the shooting struggles have been an ongoing issue for the veteran small forward since he averages a career-low 37.6 percent from the field this season. As things stand right now, Crowder's value lies on his ability to contribute with peripheral stats rather than his scoring figures.
