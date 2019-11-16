Grizzlies' Jae Crowder: Posts double-double
Crowder had 11 points (4-8 FG, 3-6 3PT), 10 rebounds and four assists in 31 minutes during Friday's 107-106 win over Utah.
Crowder registered his first double-double of the season, although this was the second time in his last three outings that he has grabbed 10 rebounds. He is not going to stand out in any particular category, but he can fill the stat sheet on any given night due to his ability to impact the game on both ends of the court.
