Crowder is dealing with back soreness and is probable for Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves.

Crowder had eight points, five rebounds, two assists and three steals in 29 minutes during Monday's loss to the Rockets, and he apparently picked up the back issue during the contest. It doesn't appear as though the 29-year-old is in serious danger of missing the game, but he'll have his status updated sometime Wednesday.