Grizzlies' Jae Crowder: Questionable Thursday
Crowder (ankle) is considered questionable for Thursday's game against the Kings.
A sore ankle kept Crowder out of Sunday's game, and the Grizzlies will wait until closer to Thursday's tip before making a call on his status. The veteran has struggled of late, averaging just 8.0 points per game on 32.7 percent shooting.
