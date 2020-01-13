Play

Crowder is questionable for Tuesday's contest against Houston due to right hip soreness.

The veteran likely picked up the injury sometime during Sunday's win over Golden State, as Crowder posted five points and six rebounds in 20 minutes of action. The Marquette product could likely end up being a game-time decision, though if he's ultimately ruled out, Kyle Anderson or Solomon Hill may garner a spot-start.

More News
Our Latest Stories