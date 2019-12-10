Grizzlies' Jae Crowder: Ready to play
Crowder (illness) has been cleared to play Monday against Golden State, Michael Wallace of the Grizzlies' official site reports.
Crowder was deemed questionable earlier in the day due to illness, but he's evidently feeling well enough to take the court and should start Monday's matchup. He's averaging 11.6 points and 5.3 rebounds over his last seven games.
