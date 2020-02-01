Crowder registered 15 points (4-11 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 7-8 FT), five rebounds, two steals and one assist in 28 minutes during Friday's 139-111 loss at New Orleans.

Crowder didn't receive a suspension after getting ejected Wednesday against the Knicks, and he delivered a strong performance once again -- now he has scored in double digits for the second straight contest. However, he hadn't scored in six straight games prior to these two outings so his scoring figures have been quite inconsistent of late. Despite his ability to contribute in rebounds and defensive stats, Crowder's inconsistent scoring numbers suggest he might be better suited to be a streaming option outside of the deepest formats.