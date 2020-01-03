Grizzlies' Jae Crowder: Scores 19 in return to action
Crowder posted 19 points (7-15 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists and four rebounds across 31 minutes in Thursday's 128-123 loss to the Kings.
After missing one dame with an ankle issue, Crowder returned and served a full complement of minutes in Thursday's narrow loss. Although the Grizzlies have a lot of young frontcourt talent, Crowder's veteran presence has proven to be the glue that keeps their interior game together. He seems to be thriving in this role, as his minutes, rebounds and assists are all currently at or near career highs.
