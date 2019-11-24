Grizzlies' Jae Crowder: Scores season-high 21 points
Crowder had 21 points (8-13 FG, 4-9 3PT, 1-3 FT), six rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 34 minutes during Saturday's 109-108 loss against the Lakers.
Crowder can do a little bit of everything and while he doesn't stand out in any particular category, he's had double-digit points and/or rebounds in three of his last four games, while also dishing out at least three assists in each of those game. The veteran will try to keep up his solid play Monday on the road against the Pacers.
