Grizzlies' Jae Crowder: Scratched Wednesday
Crowder will not play Wednesday against the Mavericks, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.
Crowder is apparently linked to a potential trade with the deadline rapidly approaching, which explains why he was removed from the starting lineup Wednesday in favor of Kyle Anderson.
