Grizzlies' Jae Crowder: Strong offensive night in win
Crowder poured in 15 points (5-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT) and added five rebounds, one assist and one block across 23 minutes during the Grizzlies' 108-94 preseason win over New Zealand on Tuesday.
A key component of the offseason trade that sent Mike Conley to the Jazz, Crowder showed off some floor-spacing skills in the victory. The veteran posted a solid 11.9 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists across 27.1 minutes for Utah during the 2018-19 campaign, but he disappointing generated his worst shooting percentage (39.9) since his rookie 2012-13 season. Crowder should be a valuable component off the bench for the Grizzlies while backing up both the small forward and power forward spots.
