Grizzlies' Jae Crowder: Struggles offensively in return
Crowder provided 10 points (4-13 FG, 1-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one block in 34 minutes during Monday's 118-111 win over the Heat.
Crowder returned to the lineup following a one-game absence with an ankle injury and struggled badly from the field. He has never been all that reliable offensively, but the 29-year-old veteran is managing career-high per-game averages in boards and dimes.
