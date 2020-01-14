Grizzlies' Jae Crowder: Trending in right direction
Crowder (hip) took part in Tuesday's shootaround, Meghan Triplett of the Grizzlies reports.
Crowder remains a game-time call for Tuesday's game against the Rockets, but he appears to be trending in the right direction. The Grizzlies will make a decision on his availability closer to tip.
