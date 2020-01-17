Grizzlies' Jae Crowder: Upgraded to questionable
Crowder (hip) is questionable for Friday's game against Cleveland.
Crowder missed Tuesday's game against the Rockets with right hip soreness, but he'll have a chance to return for Friday's matchup. He'll likely slot right back into the starting lineup if he is given the green light.
