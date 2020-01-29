Grizzlies' Jae Crowder: Won't play Tuesday
Crowder (knee) is out for Tuesday's game against the Nuggets.
As expected, Crowder will sit out a second straight game. His next chance to take the court is Wednesday against the Knicks.
