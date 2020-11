Tripp signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Grizzlies on Thursday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Tripp was the WCC's Defensive Player of the Year, averaging 1.5 steals per contest. The shooting guard also contributed 16.2 points, 8.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists. He doesn't have a history of three-point shooting, so that may limit his NBA upside.