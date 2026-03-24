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Mashack is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the spurs due to a left ankle sprain.

Mashack appears to be set for a fifth consecutive absence Wednesday. With Javon Small (back) in danger of sitting out, the injury-riddled Grizzlies should turn to Walter Clayton, Cam Spencer and DeJon Jarreau to shoulder the load in the backcourt versus San Antonio.

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