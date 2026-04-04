Grizzlies' Jahmai Mashack: Doubtful to return Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mashack is doubtful to return to Friday's game against the Raptors due to neck soreness.
Mashack finished the second quarter but is unlikely to return during the second half. Adama Bal and Dariq Whitehead are candidates to pick up the slack while Mashack is sidelined.
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