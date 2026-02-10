Mashack tallied 17 points (8-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt), two rebounds, two steals and one assist across 22 minutes Monday in the Grizzlies' 114-113 loss to the Warriors.

With the Grizzlies being hit by injuries and the availability of multiple players in flux in recent days after Memphis overhauled its roster ahead of last week's trade deadline, Mashack has been able to get a foothold in the rotation of late. Listed at just 6-foot-3 and 197 pounds, Mashack's 6-foot-9 wingspan has allowed him to play on the wing, where he's quickly established a reputation as a disruptive defender. While playing at least 20 minutes in each of the past four games, Mashack has averaged an impressive 3.5 steals per contest. The rookie second-round pick typically isn't as involved on the offensive end, but thanks to some red-hot shooting Monday, he was able to establish a new career-high mark in scoring. Mashack's recent production puts him on the radar as a streaming option for steals, though he could see his minutes get cut significantly if Memphis gets at least one or two of Cedric Coward -- who left Monday's game early with a knee injury -- Santi Aldama (knee) or Walter Clayton (knee) back in action for Wednesday's tilt with the Nuggets.