Mashack (hamstring) is not on the Grizzlies' injury report for Memphis' season opener against the Pelicans on Wednesday.

Mashack had nursed a hamstring injury during the Las Vegas Summer League, but it appears that he's returned to health. The Grizzlies acquired his draft rights back in July but never signed the second-rounder to a deal during training camp, so the expectation is that he'll begin the campaign with the G League's Memphis Hustle.